Joaquin Phoenix welcomed his first child son River with his fiancée Rooney Mara last year in 2019. The couple named their son on Joker actor’s late brother who died in 1993 due to a drug overdose. The couple was spotted in Santa Monica and we got the first glimpse of their baby and he’s cute beyond words.

Joaquin is very private about his personal life and rarely talks about his son or Rooney for that matter.

The Joker star donned an all-black ensemble with a black hoodie, matching sweatpants and a beanie. Joaquin Phoenix wore a mask too while running errands in Santa Monica with his son River and fiancée Rooney Mara.

The 46-year-old actor wore a hoodie that had a message written on it which said, “Save animals bear witness go vegan”. We all know how Joaquin is totally into animal welfare and also spoke about it while receiving the Oscar last year for Best Actor.

His speech read, “Whether we’re talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against injustice. We’re talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender or one species has the right to dominate, control and use and exploit another with impunity.”

Joaquin Phoenix continued, “We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. Then, we take milk that’s intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal.”

Take a look at his pictures here:

Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancée Rooney Mara look every inch the doting new parents on stroll with baby boy River in Santa Monica After running errands as a family-of-three, Joaquin could be seen cradling his precious baby boy River. pic.twitter.com/64c8q8PG7M — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) February 28, 2021

Isn’t River a little piece of heaven in these pictures?

