Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 is one of the most awaited upcoming Hollywood and MCU film. The team recently announced that the official title of the film is Spider-Man: No Way Home and it will release in cinemas in the Christmas period.

Now as the fans wait for 3rd part of Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, the actor seems to be thinking about Spider-Man 4 as well. Tom Holland in fact recently opened up about the same and shared that if it happens he wants Jon Watts to direct it.

During an interview with GQ, Tom whose contract with Marvel for Spider-Man is all set to end said, “We haven’t got long filming now and it’s quite sad because this is the end of my contract after this film is up,” Holland told GQ about No Way Home.

“I really don’t know what the future holds, so I am just savouring every moment, as it could potentially be the last.” he adds.

Tom Holland who has done 6 films with Marvel as a Spider-Man so far said that he is looking forward to renewing his contract. “I would never need to worry as, next year, I always had another Spider-Man film – but not anymore. I’m just looking at my phone waiting for it to ring with a new contract,” he said.

Talking about how he wants, the director and core team to remain same for Spider-Man 4, Tom Holland said, “We’d need to keep the same core team. The director, Jon Watts, is as much Spider-Man as I am. Zendaya, Jacob [Batalon].”

Meanwhile, Tom Holland will also be seen in upcoming films like Cherry & Uncharted. Reportedly, he shed a whopping 30 pounds for his role in the Cherry, and then successfully regained the weight.

“(Tom) really shredded himself for the part. He lost 30 pounds, he gained it back. We’re on an independent movie schedule here. He didn’t really have a lot of time to be doing these things,” Joe Russo, one of the directors of the film told Deadline, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the crime drama film, also directed by Anthony Russo, the 24-year-old actor will be seen playing an army medical officer who is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

