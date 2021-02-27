Exes Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been at odds with each other for quite some time now, and it has only gotten uglier. While Amber may have won the libel case in London recently, the hostile and negative media following it has drastically affected both their careers.

Advertisement

While Johnny has been removed from films like Fantastic Beast 3 and may not appear in the next Pirates Of The Caribbean movies, a lot has been spoken about Amber’s future as Meera in the DC superhero film Aquaman 2. And now, we hear reports that she has indeed been fired from the WB film by James Wan.

Advertisement

As reported by Small Screen, two separate outlets – a YouTube channel named Popcorned Planet and Australian site Sausage Roll – have stated that Amber Heard is no longer part of the James Wan movie. The reason for her being fired from Aquaman 2, as stated by both sources, is on the grounds of her breaking the health and fitness clauses in her contract. No specific reasons have been elaborated as to what she could have done that breach her agreement with the studio.

While Popcorned Planet broke the story that Warner Bros. (the studio) were in the process of removing Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, Sausage Roll reported that the process is complete. Given that the James Wan film shoots in Australia, there may be merit to the second source as it is a local channel. While reports of Amber being fired are now stronger than ever, it is also being said that WB has yet to hire a new actress as Aquaman’s (Jason Momoa) love interest.

Before this, reports stated that Warner Bros. had decided to stand by Amber Heard following the verdict of the court case. At the same time, it was also said that if she did breach her contract with the studio, then WB wouldn’t mind firing her. This was as close to two million people signed an online petition requesting her being replaced as Mera in Aquaman 2.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr Finally Opens Up On Making A ‘Marvel’ Comeback & We Can Just Say, “Don’t Do That, Don’t Give Us Hope”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube