Aaron Dominguez Reacts To A Fan Calling Him Ugly A** & Asking To Stay Away From Selena Gomez

Aaron Dominguez has been shooting with Selena Gomez for a new series, but fans of the singer-actress don’t seem too pleased. Selena’s fans have been on a trolling spree and have been messaging Aaron, telling him to stay away from her.

Aaron and Selena are currently filming the series Only Murders In The Building and were recently photographed with Selena in Manhattan.

A troll went on to call Aaron Dominguez “ugly” and told him to “not be around her” and that “she deserves better”. However, Aaron reposted the message and decided to write “Lol” as his reaction in a post on Friday.

He had earlier shared a post that read: “Selena really went from Justin to @theaarondominguez. We love to see the downgrade.” On this, he wrote “Good morning. These kids don’t take a break.”

However, he later deleted his post.

