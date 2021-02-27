Hollywood actor Christian Bale, who is well-known for his versatility and intensive method acting, is all set to reunite with director Scott Cooper to make their third film together. The two had previously teamed up for two films ‘Out of the Furnace’ and ‘Hostiles’.

Reportedly, Cooper will be directing his own script adapted from the 2006 novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. It will be the historical thriller ‘The Pale Blue Eye’. Scroll down to know more about it.

As reported by Deadline, Christian Bale will play the role of a veteran detective who investigates the murders. He will be helped by a detail-oriented young cadet Edgar Allan Poe who will later become a world-famous author. The filmmaker also gave a statement detailing his inspiration for the project to the publication.

Scott Cooper said, “Even though Edgar Allan Poe was born in Boston and died, delirious, in Baltimore, the majority of his life was spent in Virginia, my home state. So I grew up with his presence. He bequeathed us the detective genre, and he’s still such a presence in our culture, with every horror, mystery and science fiction writer indebted to Poe. This is my attempt at a large-canvas whodunit, with a serial killer at its centre. I want to make films that push me into a different, maybe uncomfortable space, but I am glad to have Christian go there with me. I’ve wanted to make this for over a decade and fortunately for me, Christian has perfectly aged into the lead character. He was far too young when I first thought of making this. Films are meant to happen at the right time. Christian is always in high demand, but to be able to make this with him will be such a joy for me.”

Oscar-winner and occasional caped crusader Christian Bale will also serve as a producer with Scott Cooper, John Lesher, and Cross Creek’s Tyler Thompson. The report also revealed that the project is expected to go on floors this fall.

