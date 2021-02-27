Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man/ Tony Stark is one of the most loved characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When Downey concluded an 11-year tenure as the armoured Avenger in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, fans where disheartened to not able to see more of their beloved character.

Fans have been hoping that the actor will reprise his role in the upcoming MCU films. And it seems the fans can now finally rejoice as Tony Stark/Iron Man is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with GQ, Robert Downey Jr has confirmed about reprising the role of Iron Man in MCU films. He said, “Well… I have alighted, for now. Real-world to save. But never say never.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently also announced that the character Tony Stark still has a role to play in the two Iron Man spin-offs. His comments came at a time when fans were quite convinced that the character won’t appear again in the films.

Back in December, the actor confirmed that Tony Stark won’t be appearing anymore in MCU films. Talking to Hindustan Times, Downey said, “Playing Tony/Iron Man was hard and I dug deep. I had an incredible 10-year run that was creatively satisfying, I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey, and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have.”

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert where he revealed how he relates to his MCU character. He said, “Whenever you get handed a true period of humiliation. I’ll speak to my own experience seeing it with other people; I give them cred for dusting themselves off. I hate to say it – it’s a very American thing to build up, break down, and come back. In its own weird way, it is the hero’s journey. By the way, I could relate to Tony Stark a lot by the time I played him. A guy who really needed to be handed a dose of ouch.”

