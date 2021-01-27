Robert Downey Jr was born to play Marvel’s, Iron Man. The character sacrificed himself to save the world in Avengers: Endgame and in this way became immortal forever. Who can forget the phrase ‘Love You 3000’ which became a rage back in 2019 and is still relevant?

Even though Iron Man is no more a part of MCU, he still lives in fans’ memories and his costume is still a hit. So much so that fans love to wear even a cardboard version of it.

Recently, Robert Downey Jr took to Instagram stories and shared a collage of a little fan wearing the cardboard made Iron Man costume. Acknowledging his love and encouraging him, the Hollywood star called him as the Iron Man. “You are Iron Man…” he captioned the picture and also tagged the fan.

Now that’s just so beautiful. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige recently opened up on how it’s sad that Iron Man aka Tony Stark won’t come back to MCU films. During a conversation with Cinema Blend, he was asked if he feels sad that Tony Stark and Reed Richards will never put their brains together. Answering the question as yes, he said, “I mean, there’s… you know, as the comics have always done, you inherit the continuity that is the point in time of that ongoing story, and that’s where we are. So yes.”

He further added, “I spend more time thinking about being excited about seeing things than I do [spend being] sad about not seeing things.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Feige recently also spoke about Spider-Man 3 and its working title. Talking to We Got This Covered, he said, “It’s surreal to me that we’re talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it’s fine. We call it Homecoming 3.”

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

