Singer-actress Demi Lovato is all set to make a comeback on the small screen. The actress and recording artist will star in the upcoming NBC comedy series titled Hungry. The show is about a group of friends and their food issues. Read on to know more.

As per reports Demi will not only feature in the star cast but will also serve as an executive producer of the series.

As reported by ew.com, Hungry, revolves around friends in a food issues group who. The Demi Lovato starter will focus on dwell on them helping each other. The site reported, the friends “help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.”

A single-camera comedy from Universal Studio Group’s Universal TV and Suzanne Martin (of Will & Grace, Hot in Cleveland and Frasier fame). The project will be produced by Hazy Mills and SB Projects. As per reports, the team has put a pilot commitment from the network, meaning NBC will pay a penalty if it doesn’t air it.

Demi Lovato, who has been vocal about recovering from an eating disorder, had earlier starred in the Disney’s Camp Rock films and the series Sonny With A Chance. In 2020, Lovato had a recurring role on Will & Grace and appeared in the comedy film Eurovision.

