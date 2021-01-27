Celebrities around the world follow bizarre beauty treatments to get that perfect skin and glow. Today, we are going to talk about A-list Hollywood celebrities like Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise and others who went through bizarre treatments like the women in the industry.

From actresses getting semen facials, bee sting therapies to actors getting botox & snake venom, nightingale excrement facials; we have really come across some weird treatments that we would want our readers to update with.

Today, we bring you bizarre treatments that our favourite Hollywood celebrities go through. From Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise, let’s take a look:

Brad Pitt

Brad has had skin issues ever since he was a teenager. Like many of us, the Fury actor had a fair share of acne problems in his teenage years.

But over time, Brad Pitt started taking some treatments that helped him get rid of scars. The 57-year-old actor undergoes botox treatments whenever needed and takes collagen smoothies on a regular basis with anti-ageing IV vitamin drips. Crazy, isn’t it? Now, we know the reason behind that beautiful face of his!

Justin Bieber

Justin has always been very transparent with his fans on skin and body issues. The singer is married to model Hailey Bieber who is so very much into skincare and often talks about her own skin issues with her fans.

Apparently, the bizarre treatment that Justin Bieber goes through is that he uses a moisturizer infused with his own blood plasma and guess who’s idea it was? Hailey’s. Need we say more?

Tom Cruise

He is one of the most good looking actors in the world and can you guess the secret behind that glowing skin at this age? It’s none other than fillers and bird-poop facials.

Believe it or not, but Tom Cruise gets a facial done which is infused with the excrement of nightingales. Sounds gross? Nah, have you seen that shining face of his? Makes it worth getting a bird-poop facial. Haha!

David Beckham

One of the sexiest men alive also goes for bizarre beauty treatments to maintain that beauty. However weird that might sound but believe me when I say, ‘Beauty does come with a price’.

David Beckham loves using his wife’s Victoria Beckham’s cream and moisturizers but besides that, the hottie goes for botox treatments from time to time that is infused with snake venom.

Drake

Kiki, do you love me? Excuse me, are you kidding me? Who wouldn’t? The Canadian singer spends recklessly on luxury skin products and guess what, Drake also has pink diamond teeth.

And to maintain that diamond, he thought of getting real-diamond dust infused in his toothpaste and VOILA. Drake uses a diamond tooth-paste, I mean. I’ve never felt so poor in my entire life.

What are your thoughts on these bizarre beauty treatments our favourite celebrities go through? Tell us in the comments below.

