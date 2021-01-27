If we talk about Hollywood’s most iconic characters ever then Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of The Caribbean holds a special place in the list. People totally loved his performance in the highly successful series and also his chemistry with Keira Knightley who played Elizabeth Swann.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp’s kiss scenes with Keira Knightley were one of the highlights of the film series. But do you know the senior actor wasn’t comfortable kissing her onscreen? Well, not we but he himself opened up about the same.

Advertisement

In an interview with Evening Standard, Johnny Depp said, “Kissing someone you are not romantically involved with is always awkward, but the fact that Keira is 20-something years younger than me made it infinitely more awkward. Still, she was a good sport about it and we did what we had to do.”

Also in a conversation with TMZ, he had said, “Any kind of scene like that whenever you’re doing that sort of thing, it’s always unbelievably awkward especially having met Keira when she was 17 years old,”

However, Keira was more comfortable doing a kiss scene with Johnny Depp. In the same interview, she said, “I couldn’t ask for a better kissing scene with Johnny Depp actually, I think my 14-year-old self was yelping with pleasure. It was fantastic! What more can a girl ask for? I’ve got Johnny Depp and Orlando Bloom and I get to kiss both of them. It’s wonderful!”

In fact in an interview with InStyle when she was asked to share a better kisser between Depp and her other Pirates co-star Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley appeared to rank Johnny better. “Johnny Depp certainly wasn’t bad,” she said.

What are your thoughts on the same?

Meanwhile, there are two Pirates Of The Caribbean movies in the development and the makers have decided not to bring in Johnny Depp due to his name in big controversy with Amber Heard. Out of the two one is the spin-off that stars Margot Robbie and other a continuation of the original plot. Johnny fans all this while have been pressuring studios, especially Warner Bros to fire Amber Heard and it has now begun a new movement. The fans now demand that the studio brings back Depp in the Pirates franchise and give him the glorious Jack Sparrow back.

The petition has been filed on Change.org, where there is some serious voting happening. Till Jan 10, the petition crossed over 400k votes.

Must Read: David Harbour AKA Jim Hopper Of Stranger Things Interacts With Fans, Talks About Life With Wife Lily Allen & If He Can Twerk

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube