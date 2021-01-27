Selena Gomez’s street style can really give a tough competition to all the vloggers and models all across the globe. The Rare singer was spotted in New York City a while ago and looked perfectly chic as ever in her attire.

Advertisement

Selena is often spotted on the streets of New York City and we wish to bump into her someday while wandering the streets too.

Advertisement

The Rare singer paired her off-white coloured turtleneck sweater and paired it with high-waist jeans, boots and what stole the show for us was her $6000 Louis Vuitton trench coat. Now, if you calculate it in INR, it would be worth more than Rs 4 lacs. That’s huge. Isn’t it? Well, not for Selena Gomez, we would say.

Take a look:

Selena Gomez shopping in New York yesterday pic.twitter.com/rxLDpm0OpG — Pop Culture (@CelebsPop) January 26, 2021 Selena Gomez shopping in New York yesterday pic.twitter.com/tRp8B6Y1o7 — Pop Culture (@CelebsPop) January 26, 2021

Did y’all notice that Selena Gomez didn’t take off her mask, well, you shouldn’t too. The global pandemic is still going on and doctors across the world are still advising you to wear a mask whenever you go out in public places.

The Rare singer was spotted in NY City after the 28-year-old singer announced her second Spanish single on her Instagram account titled, ‘Baila Conmigo’ which in English would mean ‘Dance With Me’. The song will be released on January 29th in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro and Tainy.

Recently, speaking with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Selena Gomez spilled the beans on creating Spanish music and said, “This has been something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I’m so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen.”

The Rare beauty owner continued, “And it happened, and I feel like it’s the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?”

Selena Gomez concluded, “You know what’s funny, is I actually think I sing better in Spanish. That was something I discovered. It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything. It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I’m going to release this for. Of course, I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Baywatch Actress Pamela Anderson Quits Social Media, Asks Fans To ‘Not be Seduced By Wasted Time’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube