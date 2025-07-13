For those still holding onto hope that Johnny Depp might slip back into Jack Sparrow’s boots and swing from the sails again, there may be a glimmer of something on the horizon. But while Pirates of the Caribbean 6 brews in the backdrop, Depp is not exactly sitting idle.

The actor-director-artist-musician has been racking up headlines in Europe, brushing shoulders with art critics in London, and plunging into a fresh movie role. Depp is filming a thriller, promoting his passion project ‘Modi,’ and selling out art shows. Keep reading to know how he’s plotting a comeback without saying a word!

The Future of Johnny Depp’s Pirates Role is Skeptical However, His Career is Still Flourishing

While Disney hasn’t officially announced Johnny Depp’s return as Captain Jack Sparrow, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is definitely in motion. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently affirmed to Screen Rant that the script is in development and teased the return of some friendly faces.

As briefed by the Daily Express UK, scoop tipster @MyTimeToShineHello stirred the pot even further, asserting, “Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow is in the script for the next Pirates of the Caribbean film in a supporting role.” That’s not a full-blown return, but it could be a cameo setting up something more significant. Meanwhile, Depp’s life is running full speed ahead, and here’s everything he’s juggling.

1. Premiering ‘Modi’ in London

Johnny Depp recently walked the red carpet in London for Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, the first film he’s directed since 1997’s The Brave. The July 8 premiere took place at The Curzon Mayfair, where Depp, dressed in his signature scarf-sunglasses combo, celebrated the story of Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani.

Two days after the premiere, Depp was spotted at London’s Tate Modern gallery with the cast and a few art-world veterans. The 62-year-old posted snaps on Instagram, captioning, “A very special visit to Tate Modern on Monday with Waldemar Januszczak, Polly Morgan, Riccardo Scamarcio and Antonia Desplat.”

The visit also included a recorded discussion titled “The Universal Plight of the Artist,” screened alongside U.K. preview showings of the film.

2. Still Making Millions From His Art

Johnny Depp isn’t just painting characters on screen; he’s beenv brushing up his real-world artistry too. Back in July 2022, his debut collection “Friends & Heroes” sold out almost instantly at Castle Fine Art in London. Depp’s pop-art portraits of legends like Al Pacino, Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, and Keith Richards raked in nearly $3.6 million (The Sunday Times reported).

“I’ve always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me,” Depp said at the time in a chat with Castle Fine Art. “My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves.”

He followed that up in March 2023 with “Friends & Heroes II,” this time featuring Heath Ledger, Bob Marley, River Phoenix, and Hunter S. Thompson. In July 2023, Depp unveiled a deeply personal self-portrait titled Five, created in 2021 during what he called the fifth year of a tough period.

The heartthrob stated in another interview with Castle Fine Art, “It’s not the most comfortable thing doing a self-portrait. Although, in a weird way, almost everything you do is a self-portrait in one way or another.” Fast-forward to October 2024, Depp unveiled “A Bunch of Stuff” in New York. It’s his first solo art exhibition, with decades of work, some dating back to his 20s.

3. Shooting His Comeback Film ‘Day Drinker’

In April 2025, Lionsgate officially announced Depp’s Hollywood return as filming began for Day Drinker, a thriller helmed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man). Depp stars as a secretive yacht guest who gets caught up in illicit chaos. In April, the studio shared a first-look image of Depp on set. It showed off his silver beard, blue contacts, and black and white hair. It is a far cry from the Jack Sparrow look.

So, even if Jack Sparrow doesn’t swing back onto screens just yet, Depp is far from drifting. Between art galleries, red carpets, and fresh movie sets, he’s plotting his return on his own terms. And if the buzz is right, there’s still a chance he’ll be hoisting that pirate hat once more.

