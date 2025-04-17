Guess who’s back from sipping lawsuits and tabloid tea? Yep, Johnny Depp is trading courtroom drama for silver screen swagger with Day Drinker, his official comeback film and fans are losing their minds (and maybe their sobriety). After a long hiatus where headlines were more about Heard than heard lines, the 61-year-old icon finally returns to what he does best: mesmerizing performances and mysterious characters.

This isn’t just any indie flick; it’s dripping with artistic ambition, heavy vibes, and a cast lineup that screams “Oscar bait, but make it edgy.” Whether you’re here for the aesthetic, the acting, or just curious about Depp’s post-trial resurrection, Day Drinker promises to deliver more than just metaphorical hangovers. Add a haunting plot and some cinematic legends, and you’ve got yourself a moody masterpiece. So let’s uncork the details, swirl the drama, and sip everything Day Drinker offers.

Johnny Depp Is Back in Action With Day Drinker

Get ready to raise a toast because Johnny Depp is finally back where he belongs, on the big screen and causing all sorts of mysterious mayhem. Day Drinker is shaping up to be the comeback fans have been thirsting for, and let’s just say it’s not your average beachside cocktail drama.

Lionsgate dropped the first look, and boom, Depp’s haunting stare, and shady vibes already have fans spiraling. Directed by 500 Days of Summer’s Marc Webb (the guy who made heartbreak look artsy), the film is currently being shot in Spain and promises suspense and serious plot twists.

Depp plays a strange, possibly dangerous guest on a private yacht. His co-star? Outer Banks darling Madelyn Cline is bartending through rich-people drama until this guest shakes her whole world. Add Penélope Cruz as a powerful crime boss with mysterious ties to both characters, and the plot thickens faster than a yacht-side piña colada.

This isn’t Cruz and Depp’s first rodeo together, either. They’ve lit up screens in Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Murder on the Orient Express. Add Spanish heartthrobs Manu Ríos and Aron Piper to the mix, and you’ve got a movie that might just break the internet.

Produced by the powerhouse minds behind John Wick and Free Guy, Day Drinker is less about happy hour and more about danger after dark. With its noir energy and mind games, it might just be the role that reclaims Depp’s Hollywood crown. One thing’s for sure, this isn’t your average comeback. This one’s spiked with intrigue.

Marc Webb Said Day Drinker Will Be ‘Ferocious’

Director Marc Webb is clearly hyped about Day Drinker, and honestly? So are we. Best known for 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man, Webb is now swapping romance and superheroes for luxury yachts, mysterious strangers, and a lot of suspense. Speaking about the project, he teased (via People), “We’re in a beautiful location with a fantastic crew and a thrilling, ferocious story to tell. This is gonna be fun.” Translation? Buckle up, this isn’t your average sun-soaked thriller.

Webb’s excitement is infectious, especially with a cast like Johnny Depp, Madelyn Cline, and Penélope Cruz on board. For Depp, Day Drinker feels like a full-circle Hollywood return. Since his last major studio film in 2018 (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), he’s worked on European projects like Jeanne du Barry and even directed Modi. But as he once cheekily said at Cannes, “I didn’t go anywhere. Maybe people stopped calling.”

Well, the phone’s ringing again, and Depp, Webb, and crew are answering in style.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood

Must Read: Natalie Portman Reveals How She Protected Herself From Hollywood’s Sexualization As A Young Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News