The Disney movie Snow White, directed by Marc Webb, is currently playing at the cinemas. Although the movie was made on a colossal budget, it is underperforming at the box office. However, Webb’s previous films have performed pretty well financially. He has directed only a handful of movies in his career so far, but they are all noteworthy. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Webb began his career as a music video editor and has worked with popular bands, including Green Day and Snow Patrol. His feature film debut is also a cult classic, and it is a romantic dramedy (500) Days of Summer. It was released in 2009 and became a critical commercial success at the box office. It features Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel in leading roles. The story is in a non-linear structure, with Joseph’s character telling the story of his relationship with Zooey’s character.

Marc Webb was then selected to direct the Andrew Garfield-led Spider-Man movies – The Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2. These films solidified Webb’s place as a mainstream director. He returned to more grounded film with Gifted. He has also directed episodes of several television shows. Excluding Snow White, he has directed five films previously, and we will rank them according to box office numbers.

According to The Numbers, the cumulative total of Marc Webb’s movies is a decent $1.71 billion. However, Snow White is a dent in his career. Before discussing Snow White’s box performance, look at the filmmaker’s biggest hits.

The Only Living Boy in New York (2017) – $2.55 million

Gifted (2017) – $43.07 million

500 Days of Summer (2009) – $60.8 million

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) – $716.9 million

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) – $758.70 million

Snow White opened with disappointing numbers, earning only $42.2 million on its opening weekend in the United States. It has so far reached the $77.31 million cume domestically and $91.31 million internationally, bringing the worldwide total to $168.63 million. It was released in the theatres on March 21. On the work front, Marc Webb’s next film is Day Drinker, which is currently being filmed.

