Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is aiming for a big start at the Indian box office. Unlike Vidaamuyarchi, his upcoming magnum opus is enjoying good buzz on the ground level and is also doing really well in day 1 advance booking. Already, it has surpassed Salman Khan’s Sikandar in pre-sales, and very soon, it will cross Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Good Bad Ugly enjoys rocking response in advance booking!

Enjoying a solo release and a holiday benefit (Mahavir Jayanti), the Kollywood entertainer is fetching strong numbers. As of 11 am IST, it has sold tickets worth 11.75 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. It includes a sale of 6.09 lakh+ tickets across the country.

Among states, Tamil Nadu is undoubtedly leading by a huge margin by selling tickets worth 11.03 crore gross for day 1. It is followed by Karnataka’s 51 lakh gross. Among cities, Chennai is at the top with the opening day advance booking worth 4.33 crore gross.

Currently, around 3,500 shows have been listed for Good Bad Ugly, and the final number is expected to be much higher.

Surpasses Salman Khan’s Sikandar

With a day 1 advance booking worth 11.75 crore gross, Good Bad Ugly has surpassed Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which closed its pre-sales at 10.09 crore gross. This makes it the sixth-highest day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office in 2025. Very soon, it will beat Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam (12.40 crore gross).

Take a look at the top day 1 advance bookings of 2025:

Game Changer – 31.80 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 18.40 crores L2: Empuraan – 18.15 crores Chhaava – 13.85 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 12.40 crores Good Bad Ugly – 11.75 crores (2 days to go)

With two more days to go, the Ajith Kumar starrer will also surpass Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. L2: Empuraan and Vidaamuyarchi might remain unbeaten.

