Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar is pacing towards the 150 crore club in India. There aren’t many options at the ticket window, but the action thriller is dwindling due to the mixed reviews. It witnessed a big crash on the second Monday. Check out day 9 early trends at the box office.

AR Murugadoss‘ directorial arrived in theatres worldwide on March 30, 2025. It has remained underwhelming, starting with advance booking. On day 1, it remained below Chhaava (33.10 crores), and there has been no relief since. The Eid release is currently the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Day 9 Early Trends

As per the early trends, Sikandar added 2-2.30 crores to its collections on day 9. It witnessed a massive drop of 62-67% compared to 6.02 crores earned on the second Sunday. The need of the hour was to at least match the Friday collections of 4.56 crores. But even that could not happen!

The overall box office collections of Sikandar will now stand somewhere between 123.02-123.32 crores. Take a look at the breakdown below:

Week 1: 115 crores

Day 8: 6.02 crores

Day 9: 2-2.30 crores (estimates)

Budget Recovery

Salman Khan arriving on Eid is a massive event at the Hindi box office. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala went all out and spent a whopping 200 crore on Sikandar. So far, it has recovered only 61.50% of its budget.

In another 3 days, it will be competing against Sunny Deol’s Jaat for footfalls. The Mythri Movie Makers production is roaring loud in pre-release buzz. If it opens to positive reviews, it may be game over for Salman Khan starrer!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Jaat Box Office Day 1: 4th Highest Opening Of 2025 In Bollywood Confirmed With 99% Higher Collections Than The Current Contender?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News