Vikram starrer Veera Dheera Sooran is now slow but steady at the ticket windows. It crossed the 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office yesterday. The Tamil action thriller is now all set to unlock another feat by surpassing the global earnings of Madha Gaja Raja. Scroll below for day 11 updates!

Recovers 68% budget!

On the second Sunday, S. U. Arun Kumar’s directorial witnessed a slight growth of 7% in box office collections in India. It added 2.49 crore net to the kitty. The 11-day total in the domestic region now stands at 37.36 crores.

Veera Dheera Sooran is made on an estimated budget of 55 crores. Chiyaan Vikram’s film has recovered 68% of its investments so far. It must continue a good hold with a minimal dip during the weekdays in order to achieve success.

Chasing Madha Gaja Raja worldwide

Veera Dheera Sooran has officially become the #3 Kollywood grosser of 2025 globally with updated earnings of 58.08 crore gross in 11 days.

Take a look at the worldwide box office breakdown below:

India net- 37.36 crores

India gross- 44.08 crores

Overseas gross- 14 crores

Worldwide gross- 58.08 crores

Earlier this year, Vishal‘s action comedy, Madha Gaja Raja, which was released after 12 years of delay, turned out to be a huge surprise at the box office. It was the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 worldwide, with lifetime collections of 57.46 crore gross. But that spot has now been stolen!

Check out the top 10 Tamil grossers of 2025 below (worldwide collections):

Dragon: 153.73 crores* Vidaamuyarchi: 136.41 crores Veera Dheera Sooran: 58.08 crores Madha Gaja Raja: 57.46 crores Kudumbasthan: 27.71 crores

Chiyaan Vikram starrer will conclude its journey at the #3 spot. Entry into the 100 crore club will be out of reach as it is likely to conclude its worldwide box office run under the 75 crore range.

