Malayalam cinema is achieving all-new heights with the political action thriller L2: Empuraan. The Lucifer sequel is now the second highest-grossing Mollywood film in history and inches away from clocking a century. Scroll below for the latest box office updates.

Shows good growth on the second Sunday

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film showcased some excellent trends in its first week at the box office. It is gradually reaching saturation as collections drop below the 3 crore mark. However, it showcased a good growth of 15% on the second Sunday. L2: Empuraan earned 3.85 crores on day 11.

Unfortunately, it missed clocking the century by only 1.65 crores. The 11-day total of L2: Empuraan at the Indian box office concluded at 98.35 crores. It had previously surpassed the lifetime collection of 2018 (92.85 crores) to become the #2 Malayalam grosser of all time. Today, Mohanlal starrer will be the second Mollywood film in history to enter the 100 crore club.

L2: Empuraan vs Manjummel Boys

The political action thriller is now competing against Manjummel Boys to become the #1 Malayalam grosser of all time. However, it still needs 43.65 crores more to achieve the milestone. That seems impossible now, given the pace has slowed down and the collections will fall further during the ongoing week.

A box office ‘flop’?

L2: Empuraan is the most expensive Malayalam film ever made. It is mounted on an estimated budget of 180 crores. So far, Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s directorial has recovered 54.63% of its investment. It is almost halfway to go, which means it will likely conclude its domestic run as a losing affair.

However, if one considers the worldwide run, there’s little to worry about as the political action thriller is set to clock the 250 crore gross mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 Days To Go): Records #2 Opening Day Of Kollywood In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News