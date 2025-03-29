Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has faced a setback as the producer of the film has taken a smart move before any controversy arises. After spotting some controversial portions in the film, producer Gokulam Gopalan has ordered Prithviraj Sukumaran to edit all the controversial portions of the film and release the new version in the theaters!

A report suggests that Prithviraj Sukumaran has been asked to cut 17 scenes to tone down the violence against women in the film and edit sections that might hurt religious sentiments. Interestingly, these are all preventive measures taken after some feedback, before things get blown out of proportion.

Talking to Manorama Online, the producer said, “Some words have been muted for the time being. There have been protests for certain things shown in the movie and I have asked the director, if he can make any changes, he should. If any scenes or dialogues shown in the movie Empuraan hurt anyone, I have told director Prithviraj to make changes.”

The producer further talked about the losses the film might incur and said, “Don’t know what technical difficulties they might face while making the changes, because if it were to be changed in a certain theatre, it would cost a lot. The film is showing in 4000 cinemas, so my guess is that at least Rs 40 lakh would have to be spent on those changes.”

For the unversed, L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead, is a sequel to Lucifer. The Malayalam film, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, also stars him as Zayed Masood, whose backstory traces back to some violent incidents related to the Gujarat riots.

Earlier, Kerala Congress’s social media handle pointed out how the film exposes the divide-and-rule policy of the Sangh. However, the producer has stayed away from the politics and wants to keep the film aloof from the same and said, “We do not make movies to hurt anyone. We want the audience to be happy.”

L2: Empuraan also stars Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Abhimanyu Singh. The film was released in the theaters on March 27, and the new version will be released next week.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran Cast Salary: Did Chiyaan Vikram Charge 54% Of The Entire Budget, 30 Times More Than the Director?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News