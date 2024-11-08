Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam, aka ARM, emerged victorious globally, becoming one of the actor’s biggest hits. It comfortably entered the 100 crore club and earned good profits for all those who were associated with the film. In the domestic market, it earned more than double the budget, securing a hit verdict. Let’s find out where the biggie ended its theatrical run at the worldwide box office!

The Malayalam action-adventure flick, helmed by Jithin Laal, was released in theatres on September 12. Upon its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared really well. The performance of Tovino Thomas was praised unanimously, and the film was termed as a visual spectacle. This positivity helped it enjoy a theatrical run of almost two months.

After a decent start, ARM held its ground well and went on to score 64 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the biggie closed its domestic run at 75.52 crores gross. In the overseas market, too, it raked in a healthy sum of 32.25 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection wrapped up at 107.77 crores gross.

Here’s the worldwide box office breakdown of ARM:

India net- 64 crores

India gross- 75.52 crores

Overseas gross- 32.25 crores

Worldwide gross- 107.77 crores

With 107.77 crores gross, ARM ended its run as the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 globally among the films released so far. The first four spots are held by Manjummel Boys (241.56 crores gross), Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (160.08 crores gross), Aavesham (156.48 crores gross), and Premalu (132.79 crores gross).

Reportedly, the Tovino Thomas starrer is made on a budget of 30 crores. So, if we compare it with the domestic collection of 64 crores, the film earned an ROI (return on investment) of 34 crores. Calculated further, it equals 113.33% returns, thus securing a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Historic Blockbuster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News