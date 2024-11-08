The Harish Kalyan starrer Lubber Pandhu’s box office success has been one for the history books. The movie has ended its glorious theatrical run with an astounding closing box office collection and immense critical acclaim. Let us take a look at its closing collection.

Lubber Pandhu Closing Box Office Collection

As its theatrical run ended, the Harish Kalyan starrer’s India net collection came to 37.60 crore. At the same time, the gross collection came to 44.36 crore. The movie came very close to reaching the 40 crore milestone but could not attain the same due to the day-wise collections witnessing a sharp decrease.

Lubber Pandhu’s Stellar ROI

Not only did the Harish Kalyan starrer recover its modest budget of 5 crores by a vast margin, but it also garnered a jaw-dropping ROI (Return On Investment) in its closing collection. With its current 37.60 India net collection, the movie’s ROI came to 32.6 crore. This resulted in the movie’s ROI coming to a whopping 752%. Such was the success of the movie that its OTT release date was also postponed for sometime. Well, the success of the film proved that there is no stopping for a good content to be a success and strike a positive chord with the audience.

Lubber Pandhu’s OTT Release

Those who have missed watching the Harish Kalyan starrer in the theatres need not fret. The film is currently streaming on the OTT streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film was released on the OTT platform on October 31, 2024.

About The Movie

Apart from Harish Kalyan, Lubber Pandhu also stars Attakathi Dinesh, Swasika, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Kaali Venkat in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. At the same time, the music has been composed by Sean Roldan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Advance Booking (USA) Report #6: Another Solid Jump With An Impressive Lead Against Kalki 2898 AD, Devara & Salaar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News