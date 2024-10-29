The Harish Kalyan starrer sports Tamil drama raged success at the box office and how! Mounted at a modest budget, the film is not only inching toward the 50 crore milestone but has also acquired an astounding ROI (Return On Investment). On its 39th day, the movie did see a drop but it is still a blockbuster nevertheless. Let us take a look at the Lubber Pandhu box office performance.

Lubber Pandhu Box Office Collection Day 39

On its 39th day, the day-wise collection of the movie dropped to 0.02 crore. This decreased from its 38-day collection, wherein it had earned 0.15 crore. The film’s India net collection now comes to 37.34 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 44.06 crore. The movie is now inching toward the 50 crore milestone. The target might seem a little difficult to achieve now since the day-wise collections have slowed down.

Lubber Pandhu’s Success Story

With its current India net collection of 37.34 crore, the movie’s ROI comes to an impressive 32.34 crore. For the unversed, the Harish Kalyan starrer is mounted at a limited budget of 5 crore. With this, the ROI percentage of the movie is a jaw-dropping 646%. Well, the movie is definitely a roaring success and is also garnering a lot of critical acclaim due to the subject and the performances. Reportedly, the film’s OTT release has also been delayed due to its humongous success. It will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 31, 2024.

About The Movie

Apart from Harish Kalyan, Lubber Pandhu also stars Attakathi Dinesh, Swasika, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Kaali Venkat in the lead roles. It has been directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. The music has been composed by Sean Roldan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Amaran Box Office Ticket Sales: Sivakarthikeyan Registers 58% Of Vettaiyan’s Pre-Sales, Beasting To Gulp Rajinikanth After Dhanush & Kamal Haasan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News