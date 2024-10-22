The Harish Kalyan starrer Tamil sports drama Lubber Pandhu has been striking gold at the box office. Mounted at a limited budget of 5 crore, the movie has not only emerged as a huge hit but has also garnered an astounding ROI (Return On Investment) of above 600%. Take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 32nd day.

Lubber Pandhu Box Office Day 32

On its 32nd day, the day-wise collection of the movie witnessed a slight drop. It earned 0.04 crore which was a decrease from its 31st day collection wherein it had amassed 0.34 crore. The movie’s India net collection now comes to 36.78 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 43.40 crore. Even though the collections are slowing down now, the movie’s box office success story has been one for the history books.

Lubber Pandhu’s Stellar ROI

Mounted at a modest budget of 5 crore, the Harish Kalyan starrer’s ROI comes to 31.78 crore. This is considering its current 36.78 crore India net collections. This also results to its ROI percentage to come a whopping 635%. Well, this is a remarkable achievement for the team of the movie.

Lubber Pandhu’s OTT Release Delayed?

The Harish Kalyan starrer was supposed to be released on the OTT streaming platform Disney+ Hostar on October 18, 2024. However, the latest development is that the OTT release of the movie has been delayed. Reason? The path-breaking success of the movie during its ongoing theatrical run. Some of the reports suggest that the OTT release of the movie has been shifted to November 1, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. Lubber Pandhu also stars Swasika, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, and Kaali Venkat in the lead roles.

