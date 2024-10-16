The sports drama Lubber Pandhu has been a stellar offering at the Tamil box office. Despite facing tough competition from Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and the Karthi starrer Meiyazhagan, the movie has managed to impress at the box office but has slowed its pace. Let us look at its box office performance on its 26th day.

Lubber Pandhu Box Office Day 26

On its 26th day, the movie’s day-wise collections saw a slight rise. The film earned 0.14 crore, a slight increase from its 25th-day collection, which had garnered 0.1 crore. The movie’s India net collections now come to 35.62 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the movie comes to 42.03. The film now inches to the 50 crore milestone. However, with the day-wise collections now slowing down, it might seem a little difficult.

Lubber Pandhu’s Astounding ROI

The Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh starrer has woven an incredible success story at the Tamil box office and attained a phenomenal ROI (Return On Investment). The movie was mounted at a limited budget of 5 crore, and with its current India net collection of 35.62 crore, its ROI comes to 30.62 crore. This also results in its ROI percentage being a humongous 612%.

Will The Film Cross The 50 Crore Milestone Before Its OTT Release?

However, the film is soon gearing up for its OTT release. You heard it right! The Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh starrer will be released on the OTT streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on October 18, 2024. However, this means the movie might have limited days for its theatrical run. It has to reach the 50 crore milestone by then. With the day-wise collections slowing down, it might look a little challenging. Nevertheless, the movie has emerged as a huge success.

About The Movie

Apart from Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh, Lubber Pandhu also stars Swasika, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu. The music has been composed by Sean Roldan.

