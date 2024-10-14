Lubber Pandhu is currently running in its fourth week, and yesterday, it came out of the fourth weekend strongly. Amid the competition from Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan and Karthi’s Meiyazhagan, the film is attracting audiences of its own. Now, in the latest development, it has pulled off massive profits at the Indian box office, and in terms of gross collection, it’s on its way to achieving an important milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 24 days!

Directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the Kollywood sports drama was released on September 20, so it will soon complete a month in theatres. Riding high on positive word-of-mouth and reviews, the film has been going strong and has withstood a strong competitor like Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time. Even now, it is facing Vettaiyan.

As per the collection update, Lubber Pandhu raked in slightly over 2 crores net during its fourth weekend, taking the total collection to 35.40 crores net at the Indian box office after 24 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 41.77 crores. So, as we can see, the film is just 8.23 crores away from unleashing the 50-crore milestone.

Reportedly, Lubber Pandhu is made on a budget of just 5 crores. Against this cost, the film has amassed 35.40 crores, thus yielding an ROI (return on investment) of 30.40 crores. Calculated further, it equals 608% returns or profit. As the film is churning out impressive numbers, it’ll be interesting to see how far it goes.

Meanwhile, the Tamil sports drama also stars Swasika, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Kaali Venkat, and others in key roles. It is bankrolled by S Lakshman Kumar and A Venkatesh. Reportedly, the film will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from October 18 onwards.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

