The Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has been one of the most successful offerings at the Malayalam box office this year. The film has crossed the 100-crore milestone recently and attained an astounding ROI (Return On Investment). Take a look at its box office performance on its 32nd day.

ARM Box Office Collection Day 32

On its 32nd day, the movie witnessed further growth. The Tovino Thomas starrer’s day-wise collection came to 1.14 crore, a slight increase from its 31st-day collection, in which the film earned 1.5 crores. Its India net collection now comes to 60.64 crore. At the same time, the gross collection now comes to 71.55 crore. The movie earned 32 crore when it comes to its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now amounts to 103.55 crore. Well, it will be interesting to see whether the movie will be able to tick off more milestones after this.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of ARM Box Office:

India net – 60.64 crores

India gross – 71.55 crores

Overseas gross – 32 crores

Worldwide gross – 103.55 crores

ARM’s Stellar ROI

The Tovino Thomas starrer is weaving a phenomenal success story at the Malayalam box office. Not only has it breached the 100 crore milestone, but has also garnered a mind-boggling ROI. With its budget of 30 crore, the movie’s current ROI is 30.64 crore. This results to the ROI percentage to be a whopping 102%.

About The Movie

Apart from Tovino Thomas, ARM also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Jagadish, and Aju Varghese in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Jithin Laal. While the music has been composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

