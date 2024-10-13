The Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) is witnessing a golden run at the box office. The movie recently entered the 100 crore milestone at the Malayalam box office. On its 31st day, the film saw further growth in its collections.

ARM Box Office Collection Day 31

The movie’s day-wise collection on its 31st day came to 1.83 crore. This was a stark increase from its 30th-day collection, wherein the Tovino Thomas starrer had earned 1.1 crore. The film’s India net collections come to 59.83 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the movie comes to 70.59 crore. The film has earned around 32 crore for the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie comes to an impressive 102.59 crore. A further upward graph might result in more milestones for the film. However, it has already become an astounding success at the Malayalam box office.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of ARM Box Office:

India net – 59.83 crores

India gross – 70.59 crores

Overseas gross – 32 crores

Worldwide gross – 102.59 crores

ARM’s Success Story

Not only has the Tovino Thomas film reached the 100 crore milestone, but it has also garnered a phenomenal ROI (Return On Investment). Mounted at 30 crore, with its current India net collection of 59.83 crore, the film’s ROI is 29.83 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage of the film comes to 99%.

About The Movie

Apart from Tovino Thomas, ARM also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Shivajith, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Jagadish, and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The thriller-action film has been helmed by Jithin Laal. The music has been composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Vettaiyan Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Smashes Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, Becomes #4 Kollywood Grosser Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News