The Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer Meiyazhagan is steady at the Tamil box office. The film recently entered the 50-crore milestone in its worldwide collections. Let us look at its 16-day box office collections.

Meiyazhagan Box Office Collection Day 16

On its 16th day, the film’s day-wise collection grew slightly. The Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer earned around 0.33 crore, which was a little increase from its 15th-day collections, where it earned 0.22 crore. The movie’s India net collection comes to 33.26 crore. At the same time, the gross collection amounts to 39.24 crore. The movie earned a decent 12 crore when it comes to its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now comes to 51.24 crore. It seems that the movie is going steady despite facing tough competition from the Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan.

Worldwide Collection Breakdown Of Meiyazhagan Box Office:

India net- 33.26 crores

India gross- 39.24 crores

Overseas gross- 12 crores

Worldwide gross- 51.24 crores

Meiyazhagan Has Almost Recovered Its Entire Budget!

Not only has the Karthi and Arvind Swamy starrer entered the 50 crore milestone recently but it has almost recovered its budget. The film is mounted at 35 crore. Hence, with its current 33.26 crore, it has managed to recover almost 95% of its budget. A further increase in the collections might lead to the movie to recover its entire budget.

About The Movie

Apart from Karthi and Arvind Swamy, Meiyazhagan also stars Sri Divya, Rajkiran, and Devdarshini in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by C Prem Kumar. The music has been composed by Govinda Vasantha.

