Dhruva Sarja’s Martin is clearly underperforming at the Indian box office. After a start of just over 6 crores, the film needed a healthy jump yesterday, but it didn’t happen. In fact, a dip in the collection was seen, and moving ahead, it’s a worrying sign for the makers as the film is mounted on a big budget and is said to be one of the most expensive projects from the Kannada film industry.

Directed by AP Arjun, the Sandalwood action entertainer managed to create awareness about itself in the pre-release phase. Unfortunately, it gained the limelight majorly for negative reasons. Right from the presentation to poor VFX work, the film was trolled mercilessly, and now, as it has arrived in theatres, it has become a bigger troll material.

While fans of Dhruva Sarja are enjoying his performance, the neutral audience is giving a big thumbs down. As a result, Martin failed to fly yesterday despite it being Saturday. It opened at 6.30 crores, and on day 2, it saw a drop of 14.28% as 5.40 crores came in. It’s a disappointing start, and considering the massive budget involved, the film is heading towards a flop tag.

Inclusive of day 2 numbers, Martin has a total net collection of 11.70 crores at the Indian box office (all languages). Today, another 5 crores will come, thus bringing the opening weekend collection to 16-17 crores.

Reportedly, the Dhruva Sarja starrer is made on a budget of around 100 crores. This is a huge cost, and it seems that the film will not even cover the half of it. Let’s see if it shows any miraculous turnaround happens during weekdays.

Meanwhile, Martin is bankrolled by Uday K. Mehta. It also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Achyuth Kumar, Anveshi Jain, and others.

