Sachin Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, Hemal Ingle, and Supriya Pilgaonkar starrer Navra Maza Navsacha 2 will soon be wrapping up its theatrical run, and it’s good to see that the film has managed to achieve an exciting feat before its closure. The exciting feat we’re talking about is the verdict of a super-hit at the Indian box office. Yes, this Marathi biggie has done it, and below is all you need to know!

The Navra Maza Navsacha sequel had the big responsibility of pulling off a strong total on its shoulders, and guess what? It has done its job in style. It faced several competitors during its theatrical run in Maharashtra, but the film managed to consistently attract its share of audiences. As a result, it has emerged as a big profitable venture for the makers.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 at the Indian box office

Though Navra Maza Navsacha 2 has slowed down, it did enough in the last few days to become a big success. As per the latest collection update, the film has amassed a total of 20.20 crores net at the Indian box office in 23 days. This is a huge sum considering the cost of production of 8 crores. It’s two and a half times higher than the film’s budget.

It’s a super-hit!

If we do some calculations, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 12.20 crores (after subtracting the budget from the domestic collection). Calculated further, it equals 152.50% returns or profit. As per Koimoi’s parameters, any film with 150% returns is a super-hit, so even this Sachin Pilgaonkar directorial has managed to be a super-hit at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Released on September 20, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 also stars Ashok Saraf, Vaibhav Mangle, Siddharth Jadhav, Nirmiti Sawant, and others in key roles. It’s a sequel to Navra Maza Navsacha, which was released in 2004.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

