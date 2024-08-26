It’s Krishna Janmashtami, and everyone who is celebrating the festival is literally tied up for the preparations to welcome Kanhaiya on his birthday. Lord Krishna is one of the most loved characters on-screen and has been the luckiest of the actors who have played them.

From Sourabh Raj Jain to Nitish Bharadwaj, many Indian actors shot to fame overnight as they played Makhanchor on-screen. Over a period of time, these stars have worked in various other films and Television series.

But despite being seasoned actors, the stars who played Lord Krishna are remembered for that iconic role more than anything else. In fact, if you knew their salaries to play Lord Krishna, you would be surprised looking at their paychecks.

We have listed down the lowest to highest-paid actors and their salaries playing Shri Krishna on-screen.

Nitish Bharadwaj – Mahabharat By BR Chopra

Mahabharat by BR Chopra aired on Doordarshan in 1988. Nitish Bharadwaj played the iconic role of Lord Krishna in the series and the actor was paid around Rs 3000 per episode in those days.

Swapnil Joshi – Shri Krishna By Ramanand Sagar

After Ramayana by Ramanand Sagar, the director, in 1993, came up with another show on Doordarshan. The beautiful mythological show Shri Krishna had Swapnil Joshi playing the teenage Krishna. The actor, who is now a Marathi superstar was paid Rs 8500 per episode.

Sarvadaman D Banerjee Replaced Swapnil Joshi

After Swapnil, it was Sarvadaman D Banerjee who charmed the audience with his beautiful smile as Lord Krishna. The actor was paid Rs 10,000 per episode to play the Lord. The show ran for almost 4 years on Doordarshan.

Sumedh Mudgalkar – RadhaKrishn

Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn presented the story of teenage Radha and Krishna, and Sumedh Mudgalkar nailed the role of the flute-lord, enthralling audiences with his Raas-Leela acts. Sumedh earned 65K per episode for the show.

Sourabh Raj Jain – Star Plus’s Mahabharata

In 2012, Star Plus arrived with a new version of Mahabharata; years later, Sourabh Raj Jain as Krishna and Shaheer Sheikh as Arjun literally ruled the audiences with their chemistry. Sourabh earned 2.50 lakh per episode to play Lord Krishna on the show!

While Sourabh Raj Jain earned 29.5 times more than Swapnil Joshi and 8233% higher than Nitish Bharadwaj, all the actors who played the iconic character were loved and attained stardom of sorts!

Bolo Banke Bihari Lal Ki Jai! Radhe Radhe!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

