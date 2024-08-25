Indian Television witnessed a beautiful era with some of the best mythological shows based on Hindu Gods that aired in the last few years. One such show was RadhaKrishn, based on the story of Lord Krishna and Radha. The show was known for its beautiful music and stellar cast.

On the occasion of Janmashtami, we thought of looking at some facts related to the show that was loved by the Indian audiences. The show had Sumedh Mudgalkar playing Lord Krishna and his avatars. Meanwhile, Mallika Singh played Radha.

RadhaKrishn started airing on Star Bharat 2018 and ran for 1145 episodes, with the story binding all the myths, folklores, and scriptures related to Shri Krishna and his avatars. In fact, it was one of the costliest shows on the Indian Television at that time.

Radhakrishn Budget

Almost 12 – 15 lakh was spent on a single episode of the show. In total it was made on a huge budget of 150+ crore. The show aired for almost six years and a total of 1145 episodes went on air.

4.98% Of The Total Budget – Krishna’s Salary

Sumedh Mudgalkar, who played Krishna on the show earned 65K per episode. His charming act bowled the audiences and he shot to fame overnight. The actor’s total earnings from the show was somewhere around 7.47 crore.

Mallika Singh’s Salary For The Show

Mallika, who played Radha in RadhaKrishn earned Rs 50,000 per episode. In total she earned 5.75 crore from the show. This was almost 23% less than Sumedh’s paycheck for the show.

RadhaKrishn landed controversies in the year 2019 when the show took a shift and entered Mahabharata era. It was allegedly said that the events were not shown in chronological orders. In fact there was a lot of slamming regarding some false stories shown in the name of creative liberty.

However, the series successfully completed 1000 episodes and finally took an exit from Indian Television after completing 1145 episodes.

