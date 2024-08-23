Bigg Boss 7 Winner Gauahar Khan's Total Earnings From The Reality Show Was 20% Less Than Kajol's Star Sister Tanishaa Earning 1,07,142 Per Day? [Fact Check]

It was 11 years ago that Gauahar Khan created history by walking out of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 7. However, she came back on the show and created history by winning the season and getting support from the audience as well. Gauahar might have won the season, but he was not the highest-paid contestant on the show.

Gauahar Khan Vs Tanishaa Mukerji

Gauahar might have won the show, but Kajol’s sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, was the highest-paid contestant on the show that season. Tanishaa and Gauahar were at loggerheads throughout the entire season, and there were days when the star kid belittled Gauahar and demeaned her unnecessarily.

Tanishaa was paid 7.5 lakh per week, while Gauahar earned 20% less than Tanuja’s daughter and Ajay Devgn’s sister-in-law. The Rocket Singh actress earned 6 lakh per week for that season of the show.

Gauahar Khan’s Per Day Salary On Bigg Boss 7

In the seventh season of Bigg Boss, Gauahar earned Rs 85,714 per day. Meanwhile, Tanishaa earned 1.25 times higher, earning Rs 1,07,142 per day.

Gauahar’s Total Earnings 20% Less Than Tanishaa?

While it is a fact that being the highest-paid contestant on the show Tanishaa, who stayed in Bigg Boss 7 house for 15 weeks, earned a total of 1.08 crore from the show, Gauahar Khan, despite winning, earned a total of 1.05 crore from Salman Khan’s reality show.

However, this was not Gauahar Khan‘s total earnings. Apart from her per weekly paycheck, she won prize money of 50 lakh as a Bigg Boss 7 winner, added to her total earnings of 1.05 crore!

Gauahar Khan Vs Tanishaa Mukerji’s Net Worth

Gauahar not only won Bigg Boss 7, but succeeded in life as well, faring better than Tanisha. The Ishaqzaade actress today owns a net worth of 49 crore, 388% higher than Tanisha’s 17 crore assets.

Queen for a reason, we guess!

