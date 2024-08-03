Bigg Boss OTT 3 saw another shocking grand finale where Ranvir Shorey finished third, and Sana Makbul emerged as the winner of the reality show. Almost the same way as Bigg Boss 16, where everyone expected Shiv Thakare to win, but MC Stan emerged as the winner. However, Ranvir still managed to earn way more than the winning prize!

Ranvir Shorey’s Total Earnings From The Show

The winning prize of the OTT season was 25 lakh which Ranvir eagerly wanted to have and was very vocal about it. However, it was Sana who took the trophy and the 25 lakh winning prize. But the Ek Tha Tiger actor has still managed to earn well from the show.

Going by a report in NewsTrack, Ranvir Shorey was paid 4 – 5 lakh per episode for Bigg Boss OTT 3. He was a part of 43 episodes of the reality show and earned 2.15 crore for the entire six-week run, which is much higher than the winning amount!

730% Higher Than The Winning Amount

Ranvir Shorey’s earnings from this season of Bigg Boss are almost 730% higher than the winning amount! So, while the winning amount of 25 lakh could have added a few more lakhs to his earnings, his total paycheck for Bigg Boss OTT 3 is a whopping 2.15 crore.

Highest-Paid Contestant?

If reports are to be believed, then the 4 – 5 lakh per day fee makes Ranvir the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 3. This might hold some truth since he was the most popular and senior star in this batch of contestants. Another report by Filmibeat says that Ranvir was paid 1.5 lakh per week, making his total earning only 9 lakh for the season!

So, all these numbers are just speculations floating around. However, the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT are paid per day since the show moves at a fast pace, with eliminations taking place on a daily basis rather than a week. In that scenario, Ranvir Shorey, getting 2.15 crore as the highest-paid contestant for the show, might actually hold some truth. But we guess we’ll never know until we hear it from the horse’s mouth itself.

