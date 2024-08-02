The countdown has begun, and the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner will be declared today! Naezy, Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao are competing in the Top 5. But the early reports are out, and insiders have already revealed the top two contestants competing for the ultimate trophy. Scroll below for all the exciting details.

This season was filled with twists and controversies. To begin with, Anil Kapoor took over the host seat from Salman Khan. Armaan Malik made a lot of noise over his two wives but one of the biggest shock was the unexpected eviction of Payal Malik. His other wife, Kritika Basera, is still competing for the winner tag, but we hear she’s out of the race, too!

Is Kritika Malik out of the Top 3?

Multiple reports have confirmed that Kritika Malik is out of the top 3. The trustworthy insider, The Khabri, has informed that Armaan Malik’s wife secured the fourth spot by beating Sai Ketan Rao. It is also to be noted that several evicted Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants named her as an undeserving contestant among the Top 5.

A promo has been released, which showcases Anil Kapoor asking the old contestants who they think is undeserving of being in the Top 5. Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, named Kritika Malik.

Ranvir Shorey’s shocking fate!

It would be safe to say that Ranvir Shorey is one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3. He has been honest about his entry into the show and never mince his words. Many hoped he would bag the winning trophy, but we hear he couldn’t even make it to the Top 2 finalists. Yes, you heard that right! The Singh Is Kinng actor was evicted at the #3 spot.

As per early reports, the final race is between Naezy and Sana Makbul. Although rankings have previously predicted Sana Makbul as the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner, there is a high chance Naezy could steal the trophy from her.

We have previously seen something similar with MC Stan, who is also a rapper, and his humungous social media reach helped him win Bigg Boss 15. Will history repeat itself? We will know tonight!

Who is Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner?

As per early predictions, the finale is going to conclude in this ranking:

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Winner: Sana Makbul

First Runner-Up: Naezy

Second Runner-Up: Ranvir Shorey

Fourth Spot: Kritika Malik

Fifth Spot: Sai Ketan Rao

