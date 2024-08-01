Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gained immense popularity for appearing in Bigg Boss 16 and being the second runner-up of the season. Rumors claimed that she was going to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin in its new season. Priyanka has now put an end to all the rumors and broken her silence on them. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, Naagin was first premiered in 2015 with Mouni Roy in the lead role and Arjun Bijlani opposite her. It also featured Adaa Khan in a crucial role. Since then, the show has gained immense popularity, and the last season, the 6th season’s last episode, came out in 2023. Since there had been no news about a potential 7th season, however, rumor mills claimed that Priyanka, along with multiple other actors and actresses, were approached by Kapoor to appear on the show.

Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s name, among the rest, came up in reports the most, and now the actress has opened up on it while speaking to BollywoodLife. Priyanka is currently busy doing a web series called Dus June Ki Raat alongside Tusshar Kapoor. Since Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Pratik Sehjpal were in Naagin 6 and part of Bigg Boss 15, people expected Ekta Kapoor to cast people from Bigg Boss 16 for Naagin 7.

When asked about the rumors of being approached by Ekta Kapoor for Naagin 7, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said, “No, I am not doing Naagin. These rumors have been going around since I came out of Bigg Boss 16. So, now I am clarifying that I am not doing Naagin.”

She added, “Right now, I just have Dus June Ki Raat, and you guys will see me in some other projects as well.”

The report also stated that actors and actresses like Ankita Lokhande, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Ankit Gupta, Rubina Dilaik, and others’ names came into the mix besides the Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. However, she is working with Ekta Kapoor, which is her web series, Dus June Ki Raat. The rumors might have started because of that, but she has ended them now.

