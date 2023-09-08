Actor Ankit Gupta is one of the popular actors on television in today’s time. After being part of shows like Begusarai, Sadda Haq, Kundali Bhagya among others, he gained immense popularity by essaying the lead role of Fateh in the show hit show Udaariyaan alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s chemistry looks as good as wine and cheese. The couple later participated in a reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Post Bigg Boss, they were seen in a music video titled Kuch Itne Haseen. The song turned out to be a hit for their sizzling on-screen romance. Ankit is currently essaying the role of Jahaan in Colors TV’s Junooniyatt and fans are eagerly waiting for the reunion in another project.

Despite Ankit Gupta shooting in Chandigarh for his show and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary being in Mumbai, they still take out time and travel to meet each other. With so much love and commitment, fans are curious to know if the wedding is on the cards for them.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ankit Gupta was popped the question about marriage to which he replied, “Shaadi ke baare me socha nahi hai. Main sochta hu ki jo cheez hamare liye bani hai, vo hamare paas ayegi. Hum bahut ache dost hai hai. We guys are best friends and very comfortable with each other. Agar shaadi honi hogi toh hojayegi. Agar aisa hota hai toh it would be good for both of us. Jab aap apne best friend ke saath relationship aage badhate ho, isse better kya hai. You know the person so well.

When shared that fans are dying tosee them Mr and Mrs, he added, “Agar fans ka bas chale toh dono ko baitha de mandap mein.”

