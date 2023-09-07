It’s that time of week when TV lovers finally get to know which of their favourite shows managed to gain maximum ratings while which shows witnessed a downfall.

Week ago, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann and Yeh Hai Chahatein bagged the top position.

Now, let’s take a look at Week 35 (2023) TRP ratings!

This time a well Anupamaa has bagged the top position with the rating of 2.3 followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with the rating of 2.1.

Interestingly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a dip and the third slot is been secured by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah by garnering 1.9 ratings.

The fourth’s position has witnessed the entry of Yeh Hai Chahatien with 1.6 ratings and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has come down to fifth slot with the ratings of 1.6.

Interestingly, apart from Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the rest top 5 shows belong from Star Plus.

Talking about others shows, Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is on 6th number with the rating of 1.6. Then comes Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav on 7th slot with the rating of 1.6. The 8th position is bagged by Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi by garnering 1.6 ratings.

The last two shows that made the cut into this week’s Top 10 are Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann and Imli on spots 9 and 10, respectively. Both the shows gained 1.5 ratings.

Did your favourite show make it to the top 10 on this week’s TRP list? Let us know in the comment section below.

