Is she or she won’t? This has become the most asked question about Disha Vakani’s return, who played the central character of ‘Dayaben’ in the most popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It’s been more than 2 years since she went on maternity break and didn’t return. It was just a few days back when producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed that Dayaben will return to the show, which sent a wave of happiness amongst the fans. However, Monika Bhadoriya, who earlier played ‘Bawri’ on the show, has refused the same.

Earlier, while celebrating 15 years of the show, the producer had confirmed the same and said in a video, “One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.”

But if Monika Bhadoriya’s latest quote is anything to go by then Asit Kumarr Modi’s promises are a lie. In her latest interview, former ‘Bawri’ has confirmed that Disha Vakani is not returning. She told Times News Now, “No, no, Disha ji will not come back. First of all, it is a lie, Sohail said in an interview that she is Asit ji’s very good friend, but she is not. They talk to each other once in two years, she doesn’t even talk to them. They must deal with his husband Mayur ji because it is him who they speak to. These are all pointless things, why don’t they get Disha ji back?”

“She has small kids, she will not come back. She is busy with her life and is not in touch with anyone from the team as such, we speak once in a while. Asit ji is very selfish, and when she must have told him no, he wouldn’t even call her again. Now, he might be calling her because of his personal inter or else he wouldn’t even have asked her how is doing,” Bawri added further

In the same interview, Monika Bhadoriya also opened up about the makers holding their payments. She stated, “Why have you paid Gurucharan now, why did you block it for two years? They paid Neha Mehta now, why are they calling and giving the money now? Where’s the rule about that? According to CINTAA, they are supposed to pay within 2-3 months after the artist leaves, and you are holding money for 2-3 years. People have worked there, they must clear their dues. I keep seeing interviews where they keep talking about how they are all like a family, and that they left but he respects them, etc., but that’s completely fake and untrue. Why did Shailesh Lodha file a case? He also won.”

