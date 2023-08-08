Emilia Clarke is currently collecting accolades for her performance in the web series Secret Invasion under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While her action sequences and bold attitude were largely lauded by the audience, it was her character as Khaleesi in Game of Thrones that gave her popularity among a vast audience.

In Game of Thrones, Emilia had to shoot quite a lot of n*de and explicit s*x scenes with Jason Momoa. However, do you know how the actress used to prepare herself to shoot those raunchy scenes in front of the camera? Scroll ahead to read her confession about it.

Back in 2016, when Emilia Clarke appeared on Ellen’s chat show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she talked about how she used to get ready to do those s*x scenes in front of the camera with Jason Momoa. She mentioned, “Doing those kinds of s*x scenes on camera is one thing, but doing it as yourself, I need alcohol to do. That’s what I needed. They just kept giving me vodka, and I would be like, ‘I’m just going to keep the duvet. I’m going to keep the sheet up.’ They’d be like, ‘3, 2, 1, go!’ and just yank it down. You’d be like, ‘Oh, no!'”

When she was asked about sharing her thoughts on being named ‘Esquire’s Sexiest Woman Alive’, Emilia Clarke joked about the sensual shoot and revealed, “That’s me Photoshopped and drunk. That’s what I look like.”

Well, that’s quite a drunk tale to tell. Don’t you think?

Further chatting about when she finally understood that Game of Thrones is a huge hit, Emilia mentioned ‘The Simpsons’ and said, “Well, I think, I think there is a huge part of me that still doesn’t quite see that it is. It’s just one of those things you’re sort of in it. So me and my brother used to watch a lot of ‘The Simpsons’ growing up, like, that’s what we watched all the time. And I remember the day that he called me — I think it was, like, Season 2 — and he called me and he was like, ‘Dude, get on YouTube, like, now, because you are the “Simpsons” opening,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, God, we made it, we did it.’”

What are your thoughts after knowing Emilia Clarke used to gulp down vodka before shooting the s*x scenes in Game of Thrones? Let us know.

