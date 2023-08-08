JK Rowling, who has been in the spotlight for years for several controversies, has hit the headlines yet again as she opened up about her sexuality. The author has never been the one to mince words or shy away from expressing opinions on her thoughts or issues, be it political or otherwise. Rowling has been threatened and called names such as old whore, buttsniffing welfare queen, and what not, but she has always refused to take from the trolls.

And, now she has narrated some untold secrets from her younger days. In a recent podcast, the author revealed the dilemmas that she had about her s*xuality as she sometimes wondered if she was gay.

During a session in The Witch Trials of JK Rowling podcast, hosted by Megan Phelps-Roper, the Harry Potter creator said, “As an adolescent… I questioned my s*xuality, thinking, ‘Well, I can tell my friends are pretty. Does that mean I’m gay?’ I grew up to be a straight woman, but I’ve never forgotten that feeling of anxiety around my body.” She said that was very anxious due to her changing body in her growing years.

Shedding more light on her past, JK Rowling added, “I didn’t feel like I fitted in. Aged 11 or 12 I looked very androgynous with short hair and I was acutely anxious about my changing body and became aware it was attracting attention that I didn’t welcome, particularly from boys at school.”

JK Rowling has repeatedly said that she isn’t afraid of expressing her opinions and beliefs, admitted in this podcast that she faces questions about how her legacy is affected due to her questionable opinions. Rowling stated that her beliefs and opinions are more valuable as she admitted that she doesn’t care much about her legacy.

Talking more about the topic, mother-to-3 revealed that she doesn’t feel that the 14-year-old children are not mature enough to understand the transition. She said, “I don’t believe that even a 14-year-old can truly understand what the loss of their fertility is.” Rowling further gave an example and stated, “At 14 I would have said that I didn’t want children but (motherhood) has been the most joyful, wonderful thing in my life.”

