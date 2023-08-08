Queen Beyonce is one of the world’s biggest and most influential artists, and she’s not just adored by her fans but worshipped. Her fans fondly label themselves as BeyHives and can be found in every part of the world. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Bey’s sister Solange punched Jay-Z in the face, who happens to be her sister’s husband, after the 2014 Met Gala. Apparently, the elevator video went viral online where she kept beating him until a security guard breached after discovering Jay cheated on her sister. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Bey and Jay-Z have been in a relationship for years and share three kids together named Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi. Talking about the cheating scandal, once in an interview, Jay confessed to cheating on his wife, Bey, without giving away the third person’s name.

Now talking about the viral video, TMZ shared the first glimpse of Solange exiting the Met Gala 2014’s afterparty with her sister Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z. A verbal spat that later turned into a physical brawl went massively viral on social media, and Bey fans hailed Solange for taking a stand for her sister and beating up the rapper.

Reportedly, the brawl escalated in the elevator, and Solange was pissed at the rapper for cheating on his sister and punched him in the heat of the moment. A security guard then interrupted the fight and held Beyonce from beating him.

Coli.com took to their YouTube channel and shared the video; take a look at it below:

Take a look at the picture shared by Pop Tingz on their Twitter handle:

9 years ago today, the infamous Beyoncé elevator incident occurred, where Solange beat up Jay-Z after learning he cheated on Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/gnPkBlZ3Ek — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 5, 2023

What are your thoughts on Solange beating up Jay-Z for cheating on her sister Beyonce back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

