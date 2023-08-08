Remember when Selena Gomez called Justin Bieber her little brother? Yes, that moment exists in history and makes many cringe to date. But the gossip mill is quite fast to expose the hidden secrets, and the paparazzi leave no chance to broadcast it. Something similar had happened with the Rare Beauty owner, but she handled it with utmost grace. Scroll below for more details!

The on-and-off relationship Jelena had also left their massive fan base with scars. They were inseparable for years despite dating other people while they were on break. Not to forget that there were cheating accusations but amidst it all, they always found their way back to each other, at least until 2018. Things changed after Justin moved on with Hailey Baldwin while Selena continued to find her ‘the one’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old video shared on YouTube by @celebrityfails609, Selena Gomez was leaving a beverage place when a woman from the paparazzi got too close with her camera and questioned, “Is Justin just a little brother to you?” To our surprise, the Only Murders In The Building actress didn’t lash out.

Instead, Selena Gomez, in her most calm and gracious behaviour, reacted, “Do you guys mind if I just have the rest of the day? Cause you’re kinda scaring me.” She made her request with a sweet smile. The media person responded, “But there are other guys here. It’s… competitive.”

There goes another shocker as Selena replies, “Okay, sorry.” This left the reporter guilty, who yelled, “Sorry, Selena.”

Take a look at the viral video below:

If this isn’t queen behaviour, we don’t know what is!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood trivia!

Must Read: When Channing Tatum Severely Burned His P*nis After A Crew Member Poured Boiling Hot Water In His Wardrobe & Asked His Driver, “You Might Have To Knock Me Out…I Can’t Take The Pain”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News