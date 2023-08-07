American actor Channing Tatum is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. His acting versatility allowed him to tackle a wide range of roles, from action-packed heroes to comedic characters, earning him praise from audiences and critics alike. While he’s a terrific actor, he once burned his skin on a film set and sustained serious injuries.

On a movie set, especially if it’s an action film, there are numerous unfortunate mishaps that can occur. From sprained ankles to unexpected and unusual incidents like scorched p*nises, it’s just a normal day for people working in films.

When Channing Tatum and other actors were getting ready to plunge into a chilly river for a scene in the movie The Eagle, an awful occurrence happened. Tatum’s wardrobe was accidentally filled with boiling water by a staff member, which severely burned the tip of his p*nis.

In these scenes, hot water and river water are typically used to keep the performers comfortable, but Channing Tatum was injured in a disturbing and unexpected way. As they sped towards the hospital, Tatum warned the ex-special forces Marine driver that he might need to be put to sleep since he wasn’t sure if he could take the pain. He requested the driver to get something and hit him on the back of the head to ease the agony.

As reported by US Magazine, the Hollywood actor said, “You might have to knock me out because I don’t know if I can take the pain. Just grab something and hit me on the back of my head. I had five guys looking at my shrivelled, burned p*nis.” However, Tatum recovered just fine from injury. “I’m good… now. My p*nis is fantastic! One hundred per cent recovered. Put me back in the game, coach.”

Channing Tatum claims that the episode was the most agonising experience he had ever had, and the humiliation that came along with it just made things worse.

