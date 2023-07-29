Kris Jenner is “in awe” of how much her grandson Tatum looks like her son Rob.

The 67-year-old matriarch became a grandmother for the 12th time last year when her daughter Khloe – who she has with late husband Robert Kardashian – welcomed a baby with former partner Tristan Thompson and took to social media on the little one’s first birthday on Friday (28.07.23) to pay a glowing tribute as she noted how “wild” it is that the tot resembles his uncle.

Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram: Happy, happy birthday to my grandson Tatum, our beautiful little love bug, whose smile lights up a room! Thank you for bringing even more love into our hearts, and for your precious personality and your sweet, sweet, happy spirit every single day. You are such a blessing and I love you to the moon and back!!! Thank you for the laughter, the fashion shoots, the ability to crawl faster than anyone I’ve ever met, and the way you bring me such a calm whenever I get my hugs… I’m honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It’s wild and I love it!!!! I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you my sweet boy”(sic)

The ‘Kardashians’ star, Kris Jenner- is also grandmother to Mason 13, Penelope, eleven, and eight-year-old Reign through her eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian, North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, via Kim, 41, five-year-old True through daughter Khloe, six-year-old Dream through her son Rob, 36, and Stormi, five and a 17-month-old Aire via youngest daughter Kylie – was also joined in the birthday tributes by Good American founder Khloe, who noted that God had “given her what [she] needed” in the form of a son.

Kris Jenner said: “I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me.I needed my son.”

