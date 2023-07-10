Chris Hemsworth is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, who has not only won millions of hearts being the God of Thunder- Thor, but also with his marvellous looks. Recently, the actor received accolades for his latest release, Extraction 2. However, he will always be remembered as Thor. But did you know even after being a non-vegetarian, he didn’t eat meat before kissing Natalie Portman? Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to read further.

The humongous and handsome Australian actor Hemsworth is the man of everyone’s dreams. In Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson were seen in pivotal roles making their marks in the Marvel movie. However, Chris had won Natalie’s heart as he didn’t eat meat before kissing her.

In an interview with a podcast channel shared on YouTube, ‘Footballingtalks’, Natalie Portman can be heard talking about how nice Chris Hemsworth was towards her on Thor: Love and Thunder. She said, “He’s really nice. The day we had a kiss scene he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful. That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person.”

Tessa Thompson then added that Chris Hemsworth had to eat meat to keep his hulking physique. She said, “I didn’t even know he could go without eating meat. He’s just like eating bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.” In the same conversation, praising Chris, Natalie Portman added, “It’s incredible to watch Chris’ talent. He’s just so agile, moving from serious scenes to extreme comedy. He has such incredible comedic talent. And he has such a quick brain for changing things, assimilating information, reacting in a creative way, and coming up with new ideas. He’s so committed and works so hard, and it’s really, really impressive to watch him work. I always have to remind myself that I have to act in a scene, and I can’t just be an audience.”

