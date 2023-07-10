The Grand Prix is making all the headlines possible and deservingly so. Apart from the celebrities from the world of F1 and their presence has been spoken about, Hollywood also lined up at the race and cheered for their favourite contenders. The most headline making appearance was that of Shakira, who added fuel to the romance rumours with Lewis Hamilton by attending the race. But a very hilarious incident happened at the event and that too with Brad Pitt who was at the same venue that has caught the attention of the netizens.

Everything around Brad makes headlines, and the actor makes sure he gives the world enough fodder for the gossip sessions. After breaking the internet by looking super young while shooting for an ad campaign, the actor made his way to the Grand Prix to witness the race and left his fans excited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But while Brad Pitt ageing backwards is a mystery the fans were busy solving; presenter Ted Kravitz decided to give the internet a joke that will not be forgotten for the longest time. Ted, while introducing The Bullet Train star, ended up calling him Brad T*tt and suddenly realized his slip of the tongue only to correct it immediately. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per viral videos on Twitter, Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz was on the ground zero where while reporting about Brad Itt, ended up calling him Brad T*tt. While giving the highlights of the eventful day, the reporter stumbled upon an interesting quote that Brad gave to his colleague. He said, “To quote Brad T*tt, Brad Pitt, hijinks are going to ensue. I liked that, did you? When Brad said to Martin [Brundle] basically the plot of movie, as yet untitled, and then hijinks will ensue. So hopefully in terms of the Notebook, hijinks always ensue.”

This left the internet in splits. Check the video.

The netizens couldn’t control but react to the good up, and some even said this was Ted Kravitz’s homour and they love him for that. Check out the reactions.

Brad Tit … I believe he meant that 😂 — steve (@wilspin) July 9, 2023

Brad Tit … I believe he meant that 😂 — steve (@wilspin) July 9, 2023

Henceforth, instead of making a tit out of myself, it’s going to be known as doing a Brad… Still howling now. BEST TV EVER!!! Ted, I love you. Please NEVER CHANGE! 😂😞😂 — 🇬🇧Claudine🇮🇹 (@cdb1970) July 9, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Actress Hayley Atwell Calls Tom Cruise ‘Uncle’ As She Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours: “It Feels A Little Dirty…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News