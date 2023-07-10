Margot Robbie strarrer Barbie movie just got its world premiere event ahead of its theatrical release. Being one of the most anticipated movies of the year, the audiences are hyped up to see what Greta Gerwig has to offer with the world of pink plastic dolls. While the cast and team have been on the promotional tour, the pink storm that’s rightfully taken over the world and turned them into Barbie Land.

The film’s lead, Margot Robbie, is living the dream by unapologetically wearing pink to every occasion while casually referencing favourite dolls. However, many have sidelined the male lead, Ryan Gosling, throughout the promotion. Interestingly enough, as the reviews are out, his performance has turned out to be spectacular, as everyone is lauding him to get an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Ken.

The much-anticipated movie Barbie’s global premiere took place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in LA, and it definitely was a starry affair. Along with Margot Robbie, Gal Gadot, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Drag Queen Trixie Mattel, many others stunned the pop culture world with their fashionable attires. With all that, as the movie was presented, the first social media reactions to the movie arrived. Read on ahead to find out what some of the early moviegoers have to say about the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, ahead of two weeks before the official theatrical release date on July 21.

“#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart,” said a user, adding that Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu are pure entertainment!

#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/oXH965aUIF — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 10, 2023

“The craftsmanship is incredible,” said another lauding the costume & production design, which took the work to next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies.

I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life. As for the story, that’s… pic.twitter.com/97r3sSodcw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2023

Another user demanded to ‘“give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination” saying, “I’m dead serious!”

I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious! — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 10, 2023

“This isn’t just another comedy, it’s Greta Gerwig’s BEST movie ever,” said another

#Barbie REVIEW: Barbie is heartfelt & hilarious! Margot Robbie’s crown jewel performance. It’s super fun, endearing & magical with a 3rd act that’ll beach you off. This isn’t just another comedy, it’s Greta Gerwig’s BEST movie ever!! A fitting end setting what’s next pic.twitter.com/u0ymVwPfWn — ‎ً (@UtdAreAss) July 10, 2023

With the early positive praise, Barbie’s success and Box Office performance are currently projected to win big. It seems like these early reactions would just help add more to the current hype, which will give a push to the Margot Robbie-starrer movie.

