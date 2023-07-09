Tom Brady and Emily Ratajkowski were “together most of the night” at Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July party.

The 45-year-old retired quarterback – who split from Gisele Bundchen last year after 13 years of marriage – was initially linked to Kim Kardashian at the bash but insiders insist he spent all of his time getting close to model Emily, 32.

A source told DailyMail.com: “I don’t know why there are all these reports about Brady and Kim Kardashian – they barely interacted at all.

“He actually spent the evening with Emily Ratajkowski – they were together most of the night and looked very cozy.

“They didn’t leave together but if anyone was getting close, it was them.”

Emily is currently in the middle of a divorce battle with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 36, after she filed paperwork to dissolve the marriage last year.

Meanwhile, Kim, 42, and Tom had “minimal interaction” at the bash, despite reports linking them together.

One insider told PEOPLE: “[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party.”

A second eyewitness added: “Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello.”

And, a third source said: “They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other. Kim is very focused on her kids and her businesses, and not in a relationship right now.”

However, the first source claimed Kim has a crush on Tom, stating: “Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom.”

