The Vishnu Manchu starrer Telugu devotional flick, Kannappa was released today (June 27). The movie brings forth the story of the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva who was formerly an atheist. The movie has also been garnering a lot of eyeballs for having exciting cameos from stalwarts like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Prabhas. Well, let us look at how the film concludes, although we would recommend that you only scroll below if you are okay with some major spoilers.

How Does The Vishnu Manchu Starrer Kannappa Conclude?

The second half majorly focuses on the Chenchu tribal prince Thinnadu (Vishnu Manchu) avenging the death of his father Nathanathudu (R Sarathkumar) by killing the marauder tribal chief Kala Mukha (Arpit Ranka). However, even after the neighboring village heads ask him to be appointed as their tribal chief, he turns down the offer to keep his father’s promise, who had asked him to leave his village as a punishment for his atheism. We see him continuing to live happily with his wife Nemali (Preity Mukhundhan) in a small hut in the outskirts of the forest.

However, on the day of Mahashivratri, he has an argument with his wife who does not allow him to have any meal because of the Mahashivratri fast. An angry Thinnadu goes to the forest to hunt but is challenged by Nemali, a staunch Shiv Bhakt that he will not be able to hunt anything without Lord Shiva’s willingness. To prove her wrong, he goes deep into the forest but fails to hunt anything. Exasperated, he falls asleep while keeping his leg on a stone which resembles the Shiva Linga.

It is then that Lord Shiva (Akshay Kumar) summons his messenger Rudra (Prabhas) to make Thinnada realize his life’s purpose which is to become the biggest disciple of Lord Shiva and attain Moksha. Rudra not only challenges Thinnada’s disbelief in God but also humbles down the arrogance of Mahadev Shashtri (Mohan Babu) who thought himself to be the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva. Rudra furthermore tries to get rid of Nemali’s blind superstition too.

During this, Bebbuli (Lavi Pajni) wakes up from his deep coma and, to take revenge on Thinnada tries to assault Nemali, whom he previously wanted to marry. A frightened Nemali flees to the jungle after Bebbuli sets her home on fire and falls unconscious in the process.

We then witness one of the biggest miracles of Lord Shiva as a giant spider stops Bebbuli from harming Nemali, and a humongous snake swallows him to death. Thinnadu, who is by this point helpless in search of his wife, prays finally to Lord Shiva’s Vayu Linga after which an elephant brings Nemali to him. His wife is left overjoyed at the sight of the Vayu Linga and requests that they pray to Lord Shiva in the same spot. However, Thinnadu suggests carrying the Vayu Linga to their home and attempts to embrace the Linga to pick it up. It is then that he gets the divine vision of hugging Lord Shiva himself.

Thinnadu’s Transformation Into Lord Shiva’s Biggest Devotee – Kannappa

This completely changes Thinnadu who starts witnessing Lord Shiva’s vision everywhere and becomes a big devotee of Mahadev. He starts taking care of the Vayu Linga like his own child by bathing and feeding him. His wife is also left delighted to see this change in her husband. However, one day, he is caught feeding portions of meat to the Linga by Mahadev Shashtri. Furious to see someone else serving the Linga, he asks his followers to whip Thinnadu.

A bleeding Thinnadu soon observes that the Vayu Ling is emitting out tears from his eyes. Not only this but he soon starts emitting out tears of blood. Not able to bear this, Thinnadu sacrifices both of his eyes to the Vayu Linga. This leaves the onlookers shocked and Mahadev Shashtri also acknowledges Thinnadu as the biggest Shiva devotee alive who has performed the most supreme sacrifice for the Lord. Soon, Lord Shiva and Parvati Mata (Kajal Aggarwal) appear themselves to Thinnadu and reveal how he has become the greatest Shiva Bhakt and will be hereon known as Kannappa. They also restore his eyesight after which Lord Shiva reveals how Kannappa’s Srikalahasteeswara temple will be mounted even higher than Lord Shiva’s himself atop a hill.

However, after this, Thinnadu requests Lord Shiva to give him Moksha so that he is escaped from the cycle of reincarnations to serve his life’s purpose. Lord Shiva also reveals to him that he was the Pandava prince Arjun in his previous birth. Thinnadu, now Kannappa leaves his mortal form and his soul receives a place with Mahadev himself. The movie soon witnesses its end after showcasing the riveting story of the most loyal disciple of Lord Shiva.

